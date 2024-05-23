The Rev Timothy Thornton, who was vicar at St Lawrence, Chobham and St Saviour, Valley End, from 1979 to 1984, has died at the age of 88.
He had previously been Cannon Missioner at Guildford Cathedral and Rector in Hascombe near Godalming.
The Rev Thornton was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 19 1935 to Charles Thornton who ran an import company. After the family returned to England, young Timothy was educated at St Aubyns near Brighton and Charterhouse.
He obtained a first class degree in Greats and Theology at Christ Church, Oxford, and was then curate at St Thomas’s, Kirkholt, Lancashire before joining Lincoln Theological College as a tutor.
The Rev Thornton moved to Fiji with his fiancée Margaret Martin where he lectured at the Pacific Theological College.
After their marriage the couple and their young son Charles came back to England where the Rev Thornton was Chaplin at Brasted Place College in Westerham, Kent.
After his ministry in Chobham he was vicar of Chadlington, Spelsbury and Ascott under Wychwood in Oxfordshire.
On retirement in 2000 The Rev Thornton and his wife moved to Warcop in Cumbria and in 2021 to Capel Court Church of England retirement home near Cheltenham.
The Rev Thornton is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law Naomi and grandsons Joshua and Caleb.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday May 29 at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Prestbury, near Cheltenham. Arrangements are being overseen by Mason and Stokes of Cheltenham.