Adventurers are being asked to join Guildford’s Cathedral Daring Descent on Saturday 14 June, an exciting fundraising event aimed at supporting the cathedral’s vital upkeep and work.
Participants will climb the cathedral’s spiral staircase, consisting of 249 steps, to a height of 160 feet, where they will enjoy stunning panoramic views of Guildford before experiencing the thrill of abseiling back to the ground.
The event will feature, among others, the Right Rev Andrew Watson, Bishop of Guildford, who will be raising funds for both Guildford Cathedral and the Bishop’s Communities Fund.
Other participants will focus their fundraising efforts on the essential £3,500 it costs every day to keep the cathedral’s doors open, supporting its operations, services and community outreach.
“We are incredibly grateful to all who are participating in the Daring Descent to raise funds for the ongoing maintenance and mission of Guildford Cathedral,” said Nicola Pratt, head of development at Guildford Cathedral.
“It costs £3,500 every day to keep our doors open, and these funds will ensure we can continue to serve our community, preserve our historic building, and offer a beautiful space of welcome, worship and culture.”
The Bishop of Guildford’s Communities Fund, for which Bishop Andrew is also raising money, gives grants to a variety of local causes which provide much-needed support and outreach to some of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people in the diocese.
While 20 participants have already signed up, including cathedral staff and their families, choristers, congregation members and Diocese of Guildford Staff, Guildford Cathedral is encouraging more thrill-seekers to join in and help raise much-needed funds for this beloved local landmark.
Experience is not essential as instructions and full safety equipment will be provided by experts.
To sign up for the event or for more information, contact Nicola Pratt on 01483 547884 or at [email protected]