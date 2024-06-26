Rotarian Sir Michael Holden was presented with one of the highest awards from Surrey County Amateur Swimming Association (ASA), for his services to club and county swimming and more.
On the evening of June 25, Michael attended the Surrey County ASA AGM as a former president. He was county president in 2021 and 2022 which included the Covid19 pandemic. He was presented with the Honorary Life Vice President Award.
Surrey County ASA chair Diane Gamble said: “Michael has been on poolside since his daughter Natasha started swimming for Woking Swimming Club at the age of five. In 2000, when Natasha was accepted by Woking, it was way too hot to sit up in the galley watching his kids swim in competitions.
“Like many stalwarts of our county, he took that big leap and volunteered to help on the poolside, though more on the technical rather than managing the swimmers. He started in the normal way by timekeeping and then due to the lack of other volunteers coming through the system, he worked his way up to being a referee.”
Diane added that many colleagues and Surrey officials know that Michael has been there for all the children swimmers at the club and willing to step in and lend a helping hand.
He is a great supporter of everything that moves in Surrey swimming competitions. Including school competitions, national school events and has appeared at country swimming galas. Especially, when the sport was included in the Surrey Youth Games.