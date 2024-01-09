The three charities involved in Woking’s Forgotten Toys appeal have reported how delighted children were to receive the pre-loved toys as Christmas presents.
An incredible 8,020 pre-loved toys were donated by the community at the donation station in Victoria Place, and then distributed by Sebastian’s Action Trust, The Children’s Trust and The Lighthouse.
Sebastian’s Action Trust provides emotional, social and practical care for life-limited and life-threatened children and their families.
The Children’s Trust is the UK’s leading charity for children with brain injury and neuro disabilities. It delivers rehabilitation, education and community services through skilled teams who work with children and young people, and their families.
Some of the toys that both of these charities received were donated to children and the siblings that they care for, and the remainder were distributed to their charity shops to help raise vital funds.
The Lighthouse provides a vibrant community centre where support and encouragement is provided to those who find themselves on the margins. The Lighthouse will donate the toys over the year to families that come to them, who may be escaping domestic abuse, are refugees or who are struggling to keep their heads above water.
John Paul Jackson, Victoria Place manager, said: “We were delighted to hear the feedback from the charities that all the children they support were so pleased with their toys.
“We’re hugely grateful for the generosity everyone showed towards our Forgotten Toys appeal.”
Victoria Place supports local charities and plans to run more initiatives in 2024.