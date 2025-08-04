Staff at Right at Home Guildford have stepped out of their comfort zones and onto hot coals, raising an impressive £2,500 for their charity partner, Dementia Adventure.
As part of their annual family day and barbecue, 21 fearless caregivers took on the thrilling challenge of a charity firewalk delivered by Blaze, an expert charity firewalk company.
Before facing the heat, the team completed an hour-long training session with a professional firewalk instructor. The training focused on mental attitude and building confidence.
The challenge brought together a cross-section of staff from Alton, Bordon, Camberley, Twickenham, Richmond, Farnham and Guildford, who all walked barefoot over the bed of hot, burnt-down soft wood.
Among the participants was Liz Young, head of marketing and recruitment at Right at Home GF, who admitted to feeling a little apprehensive beforehand.
“The training was excellent at getting us into the right frame of mind,” she said. “It was an incredible challenge in a safe environment – it was so exhilarating that we all did it twice!”
The event was not only an unforgettable team-building experience for the home care provider, which has recently received a five-star employer award for being a great place to work, but also a powerful fundraiser.
Organisers of the annual family day are already thinking about the 2026 event and how to match, or exceed, this year’s adrenaline-fuelled challenge.
Dementia Adventure is a national charity that provides supported holidays and nature-based activities for people living with dementia and their carers.
Right at Home UK chose Dementia Adventure as its three-year national charity partner, reflecting a shared commitment to improving quality of life for people affected by dementia and their families.
For more information about Right at Home and Dementia Adventure, visit www.rightathome.co.uk/guildford-and-farnham/.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.