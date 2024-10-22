The Phoenix Cultural Centre and Fiery Bird live music venue has celebrated its first anniversary in the space offered to them by EcoWorld on Goldsworth Road.
“So often it’s the challenges that take the energy and headlines, and we’ve had a few of those,” said CEO Elaine McGinty. “Break ins, floods and electricity outages, getting a £432k business rates bill turned over, which lost several funding strands we’d lined up. Woking Borough Council now give full relief, so credit where it’s due.
“Forget all that, though, we want to celebrate what we’ve achieved in a year. Being awarded Most Dedicated Community Arts Venue 2024 - South East England in the Non Profit Organisation Awards.
“Increasing the impact of others’ work with affordable space hire or partnership working – Surrey Choices set up supported volunteering for work skills and others increasing social opportunities.
“Gardening and venue skills – planting, clearing, use of tools, planning and ideas. Partnering with volunteers and workers, local companies and other organisations such as RHS Wisley to plant a community garden in the planters and new play seating donated by EcoWorld.
“We’ve been able to resume hosting LinkAble’s SEN [Special Educational Needs] adult nightclub night, Mayhem. Young adults with SEN are able to have a social space, increase confidence and gain work skills. Some joined our team and now help run the venue, working on reception, behind the bar and training in sound and light engineering.
“We gained funding to support and host the council’s Afghan women refugees who’d fled the Taliban, and hosted Surrey Arts World in Music orchestra and classes, a mix of children from displaced, refugee and local schools who come together to make music, and a Woking Hospice Prom event to increase funds to the hospice and provide affordable clothing to young people for prom nights.”
Elaine proudly lists many more community groups, poetry nights, fundraising gigs, comedy nights, literary events, creative arts and activities which contribute to the wellbeing of the area area and economy to have been helped by the venue.
“People travel in to shows, book hotels, eat in restaurants and use public transport to get here,” Elaine added. “As a non-profit any money gained is put back into the project and the community.
“We have until 2026 in this space so we hope you’ll join us to enjoy yourselves and support your community.”
An early opportunity to drop in comes on Sunday (3 November) when Paolo Hewitt, the author of 26 books covering music, football, fashion and his time in the care system, discusses the wayward talents of Oasis, former Small Faces and Humble Pie frontman Steve Marriott, and ex-Reading and Cardiff City footballer Robin Friday.
Noel and Liam Gallagher, Marriott and Friday have a common theme – they are mavericks, creating compelling and entertaining life stories that inspire many.
Paolo will discuss the individuals, relate anecdotes and illuminating stories, and read from his works on them. It begins at 3pm and tickets are £10.
“This is going to be great fun and put smiles on a lot of faces,” says Paolo.