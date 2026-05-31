Fancy giving some of Woking’s most cherished groups a helping hand for everything they do locally?
Because if you fancy helping out, then get yourself down to the town centre on Thursday (June 4) as a Volunteer’s Fair is taking place in Mercia Walk.
Volunteer Woking will be hosting a showcase of local charities and voluntary organisations from 11am to 2pm.
The event being held to mark Volunteer’s Week is a great chance to learn more about local charities, good causes and organisations with more than a dozen taking part.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to discover the wide range of volunteering roles available across the borough and to meet the organisations that make such a difference in our community every day,” said a spokesperson for Woking Borough Council.
“Whether you’re looking to give a little time, meet new people, build skills, or support a cause you care about, there is something for everyone.”
Visitors will get the chance to meet the people behind local charities and community organisations, and learn more about a variety of volunteering opportunities.
You can also learn more about how volunteering can support your wellbeing and build connections with people in their community.
A spokesperson added: “We’re proud to showcase the incredible work happening across Woking and to help connect residents with meaningful opportunities to make a difference.”
The event is supported by the Woking Buddy Bus initiative that is helping people who may otherwise find it difficult to attend. The bus plays an important role in reducing isolation and improving access to community activities by providing safe, friendly transport.
Canalside Community Fridge, Citizens Advice Woking, Disability Challengers, GIVE, Phoenix Cultural Centre CIC/Fiery Bird Live Music Venue, Surplus to Supper, The Arbor Centre, Pyrford and Woking Community Transport are some of the groups taking part.
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