Residents at a West Byfleet care home became mayor for the day during an African-themed party.
There were vibrant celebrations, music, dancing and colourful cultural traditions on May 25 as Charrington Manor Care Home marked Africa Day 2026.
The celebrations honoured the traditions, music, heritage and contributions of the home’s African colleagues, with residents, staff and visitors all coming together.
There was also a special guest with outgoing mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, joining the party before ending her term a few hours later.
She chose to spend her final hours celebrating with residents at the care home, giving residents and staff the chance to become “Mayor for a Minute” by letting them try on her ceremonial necklace.
“It was such a joyful day,” said resident, Robert Norfolk.
“It was wonderful to see everyone smiling and joining in together – I really didn’t expect to be wearing such grand chains today.”
Staff and residents were touched by Cllr Boote’s presence as she attended the mayor-making session at the Woking Council Borough offices just a few hours later.
After a speech about her year in office and a presentation of the Eminent Citizen award to Byfleet living legend, Jim Allen, the mayoral chain was handed to Cllr Robert Leach.
“Because of that, it made Amanda’s appearance as the Africa Day celebration even more memorable for residents and staff,” said a spokesperson from the Hobbs Close home last week.
Entertainment at the Africa Day party was provided by Dubafrique UK, whose energetic drumming, music, and dance performances created a lively atmosphere throughout the home.
Charrington Manor Wellbeing & Lifestyle Coach Claudia Modiga said: “The residents thoroughly enjoyed the lively atmosphere and interactions with Dubafrique UK, who brought energetic African drumming, music, and dance performances, creating a wonderful experience.”
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