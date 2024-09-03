The Lightbox has a new exhibition that looks at the rich tapestry of Mexican art by three female artists.
‘Colores de México’ will run from September 10 to 22 and features artwork from Mexican artists Doris Arellano, Paula R Rodriguez and Sonia Amelia. There will be a private viewing on Saturday, September 14 from 2pm to 5pm.
The Lightbox said: “Delve into the vibrant cultural heritage, diverse artistic expressions, stories, symbols, and visions of beauty and resilience that continue to evolve and define Mexican art.
“Working in various formats: vibrant, colourful, traditional, large-scale contemporary, or magical realism, today's artists draw inspiration from Mexico's rich cultural heritage and global influences.”
The exhibition is supported by Alegría Latin Art and the Mexican Embassy in the UK. Alegría Latin Art is an organisation that shares the drama, colour and passion of Latin American art with international audiences.