EXCITEMENT has been building towards the final of the Eurovision Song contest tomorrow night – which could involve a special night out in Woking.
With the UK hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine, this year’s event is expected to reach more that 160 million viewers across the world.
For the first time ever, the contest’s Grand Final will be broadcast live to cinemas across the UK, and local Eurovision fans will be able to come together at Nova Cinema in the town centre.
“Share the experience of celebrating the biggest, brightest, and boldest musical party of the year. Nova cinema will host a huge Eurovision Song Contest party which will include entry to the live screening in their luxury screen,” said a spokesperson for the cinema.
“Guests will also be encouraged to enjoy access to the Nova Bar which will be themed with iconic Eurovision hits, flags, cocktails, and plenty of sparkles.
“Tickets are limited so pre-booking is strongly advised!”
Following a complete refurbishment in 2019, Nova Cinema now has seven stylish screens, including one luxury screen, a premium bar, gender neutral toilets and a versatile, private suite with kitchen facilities for community and business hire.
Cinematic technology includes state-of-the-art laser projection and top of the range sound throughout including Dolby ATMOS in Screen One for extra immersion.