An 11-year-old student from Chertsey has won second prize in the Institute of Physics' annual Eurekas competition - for investigating how footsteps could generate electricity.
Alannah, from Sir William Perkins's School, impressed judges with “Step to Power”, a creative video exploring how piezoelectric floor tiles can convert footsteps into electrical energy.
Or, as Alannah says: “Recycling our movement”.
Piezoelectricity is the electric charge that accumulates in certain solid materials, including some ceramics.
Combining physics and mathematics, Alannah’s video used graphs, images, her school’s laboratory and even singing and dancing to show how everyday movement can help generate electricity for lighting and charging devices – all important for tomorrow’s energy challenges.
The judges recognised Alannah’s entry as a sophisticated scientific concept told through an amazing performance - clearly explaining the underlying physics and enjoying it too.
Alannah won £500 for her second place.
She said: “I love physics and maths, but I also love singing and dancing – so why not get creative and do it all?
“I wanted to find a way to recycle our movement to solve the problem of waste energy, and if millions of people did this then it could make a big difference around the world – even with just small steps.”
Nadine, Alannah’s mother, said: “Alannah really threw herself into this project. She’s always been obsessed with these subjects because she loves figuring out how the world works.
“We’re all incredibly proud of Alannah. For years she’s put 100 per cent effort into what she does, and we love that she is growing up with that attitude and is so inspired to make a difference.”
Sarah Bakewell, head of diversity and inclusion at the Institute of Physics, said: "What an amazing Eureka entry from Alannah. The singing, the drawings, the video skills, and showing that she not only understands the science but also the possibilities physics holds in tackling tomorrow’s challenges.
“The Institute of Physics is so grateful to Alannah and the hundreds of other entries, and we can’t wait for next year’s Eurekas!"
Dr Limburn-Peterson. science coordinator, Sir William Perkins’s School, added: "Alannah enthusiastically jumped at the opportunity to enter the Eurekas competition on a topic which I now realise was right up her street.
“Her passion for STEM combined with her desire to make a difference to a pressing challenge like sustainable energy generation was evident in her highly engaging video submission.
“Very impressive too was her proactivity and time management: planning and conducting her investigation at lunch time and recording her demonstration and song at home is testament to her work ethic and super-curricular efforts.
“Alannah and her family should be very proud of her work. It has enabled her to explore her individual motivation and has reinforced future STEM pathways. She is an inspiration and I can’t wait to see her get involved in the Sustainability Project next year and to support future applicants to the Eurekas competition.”
For more information about the Eurekas, visit www.theeurekas.co.uk
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