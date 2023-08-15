EVERYONE who enjoyed Woking band Local Pop Hero playing at the HMV store in the Peacocks recently has another date for their diary.
The group will perform a free gig at Thameside Brewery on Hale Street in Staines from 8.30pm on Saturday, September 30.
“We’re a three-piece guitar band and we’ve been together since 2019,” said member Rob Foster.
“We play a mixture of original and cover material to cater for the musical taste of the venue.
“Artists we cover range from The Jam, Blondie, ABBA, Seal, The Who, Love, Fleetwood Mac and Billy Ocean to name just a few, but we do like to put our own spin on the version.”
Foster (lead vocals and guitar) is joined by Rob Selway (backing vocals and bass) and Gary Tillett (backing vocals and drums).