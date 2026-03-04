Young fans of last year’s smash-hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters can show off their singing and dance routines when the K-Pop Party comes to Guildford and Camberley.
Inspired by the movie, the show will feature a virtual K-Pop band and a live dance crew to celebrate Korea’s global music phenomenon.
This high-energy, family-friendly concert features electrifying performances, iconic choreography and non-stop music from K-Pop icons Blackpink, Rosé, BTS, Twice, K/Da and Katseye, plus songs by the fictional film groups Saja Boys and Huntrix. Audience members will get the chance to help crown their favourite character.
