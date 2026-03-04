Farnham Youth Choir is set to host a spectacular joint concert featuring renowned alumna Suzzie Vango.
The performance, entitled Tomorrow is Today, will take place at 7.30pm on March 14 at St Thomas-on-The Bourne Church in Farnham.
It will see Farnham Youth Choir's senior choir collaborate with top UK all-female a cappella quintet Papagena, which Vango co-founded.
Praised on Radio 3 for their "extraordinary" voices and beautiful "crunchy harmonies”, Papagena will perform a diverse repertoire of medieval, classical, folk and contemporary music exploring themes of love, beauty and the passing of time.
For Suzzie, the concert represents a deeply personal homecoming. Having grown up singing in the Farnham Youth Choir between the ages of 11 and 16 under the direction of founder David Victor Smith, she credits the choir for giving her incredible early experiences, including international tours and performing for the Queen.
Suzzie said: "It feels like a real ‘full circle’ moment for me, and I will be forever grateful to the Farnham Youth Choir for the exceptional musical start I had in life that has led to my portfolio career in music."
She added that she was “thrilled” to return to her roots and perform alongside the next generation of young choral singers, who are now under the artistic direction of her friend Patrick Barrett.
Audiences will enjoy performances from both choirs separately, plus a combined performance. A major highlight will be world premieres by Liz Dilnot Johnson and Michael Higgins. Michael has written a beautiful new piece specifically for the choirs to perform together for the first time.
Adult singers with upper voices can participate in a choral workshop with Papagena on the morning of March 14.
The concert and workshop are being sponsored by Edward Cooke Family Law. Tickets for both are available at www.fyc.org.uk
