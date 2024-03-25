Blag Promotions hosts a 30th Birthday Bash at Farnborough Football Club on Saturday, April 20.
The Landings, The Spirals, The Beelines, Wob and Billy Liberator will be on stage for the event, which is in aid of Home-Start Surrey.
Home-Start works with families in support of family life, aiming to increase their confidence and independence by providing, among other services, a volunteer with parenting experience to visit parents with young children at home; offering support, friendship, practical experience and a listening ear; and reassuring parents that difficulties in bringing up children are not unusual and encouraging enjoyment of family life.
Farnborough Football Club is on Cherrywood Road, Farnborough (GU14 8UD). Doors are at 4pm until 11pm, with tickets priced at £8 in advance or at £10 on the door.
Tickets and more information are available by visiting www.wegottickets.com