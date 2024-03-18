Ryan (Darren Vance in Coronation Street, Dan in Almost Never for BBC and Lee Bryce in The Archers for BBC Radio 4) joins the previously announced Matthew Cottle (Stan Laurel in the film Chaplin, Martin in BBC’s Game On, ITV’s Unforgotten, Dave in BBC’s Citizen Khan and Edward in Channel 4’s The Windsors) as Prime Minister John Waggner, Debra Stephenson (Diane Powell in Playing the Field, Shell Dockley in Bad Girls, and Frankie Baldwin in Coronation Street) as Deputy Leader Lisa Williams, and Natalie Dunne (Anna Schmidt in The Third Man at Menier Chocolate Factory, Your Christmas Or Mine? for Amazon and Trying for Apple TV) as Anne Waggner, the Prime Minister’s wife.