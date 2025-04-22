The leaders of Surrey’s borough and district councils met last week to weigh a proposal to split the county into three unitary authorities.
Under their proposal, Waverley would be merged with Woking, Guildford and Surrey Heath councils.
Another authority would be made up of Mole Valley, Reigate and Banstead, Tandridge, and Epsom and Ewell.
The third unitary council would consist of the Runnymede, Spelthorne and Elmbridge areas.
A majority of district and borough councils expressed support for a three-unitary model, agreeing a preferred geography to enable further detailed analysis of the option to be carried out.
Surrey County Council, however, continues to explore a two-unitary approach.
Both the two and three-unitary options will be included in the final report, which will be submitted to the Government.
Council leaders have agreed that the proposed three-unitary geography can now be shared publicly.
Councillor Hannah Dalton, Chair of the Epsom & Ewell Borough Council Residents Association and co-chair of the Surrey Leaders Group, said: “It is important to stress that although this reflects a significant step forward in the process of shaping future governance in Surrey, no final decisions have been made, particularly in relation to the financial implications of any potential reorganisation.
“Conversations regarding the treatment of existing debt across the county are ongoing with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government , and nothing will be confirmed until these discussions are resolved.”
If Waverley were to merge with other councils, concerns have been expressed about which authority would be responsible for Woking’s £2.1 billion legacy debt.
The final report will use the proposed geography for a three unitary option as its basis, in line with the outcome of the recent leaders’ meeting.