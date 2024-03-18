The musical revue Roles We'll “Probably” Never Play is coming to the Rhoda McGaw Theatre in Woking.
The show, to be performed by WAOS MT, features a collection of beloved musical numbers with a unique twist.
Roles We'll “Probably” Never Play is not your average revue show. Familiar tunes are presented in unexpected ways, offering a fresh perspective on classic favourites.
The numbers include Hard Knock Life, Big Spender and School Song from Matilda the Musical.
The cast has been rehearsing for several months at the Old Woking Community Centre to ensure each performance is a memorable experience for all in attendance.
WAOS MT has been putting on high-quality shows since the 1970s, when it was formed as the Woking Amateur Operatic Society.
"We're thrilled to bring this unique production to the stage," said Luce Morris, the director. of "Roles We'll 'Probably' Never Play is a celebration of the versatility of musical theatre and the sheer joy of performance.
“Audiences can expect the unexpected as we take them on a journey through familiar songs with a twist."
"WAOS MT invites you to join us for an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and entertainment," said Amanda Carey-McDermott, Chair of WAOS MT.
"Come experience the magic of live theatre as we showcase the talents of our exceptional cast and bring these 'unlikely' roles to life on stage."
Tickets for this highly anticipated production are selling fast, reflecting the excitement and anticipation surrounding the group’s latest endeavour.
Whether it's a night out with friends or with the family, as the word gets out, all are encouraged to secure their seats early to avoid missing out on what promises to be a theatrical extravaganza.
From show-stopping solos to spine tingling ensemble numbers, this revue promises to have something for everyone. Whether you're a seasoned theatre-goer or a newcomer to the world of musicals, "Roles We'll 'Probably' Never Play" guarantees a night of family friendly entertainment that will leave you smiling from ear to ear.
Roles We'll “Probably” Never Play will run from May 1 to 4 and tickets are on sale now at ATGtickets.com and from www.waosmt.co.uk.