Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
You anticipate success but at what price? Have you really thought about it? You could find your focus in one direction could lead to a clash with friends or family to the extent that it could jeopardise your relationships.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Discussions within the family are intense. You may be looking to make some improvements in the home or hoping to find a way to turn a loved one’s dreams into reality. The financial resources you need to pursue your goals are available. Even so, you will be careful with your money.
Gemini (May22/June21)
You are finding it challenging to accept guidance from others. Could your response to authority be holding you back from reaching your full potential? What aims do you want to accomplish over the next six months? Write these down and think about how you can take control of this situation.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You have a keen interest in travel, international destinations, publishing, media, and higher education. These areas signify your commitment to learning and experiencing more of life. You will be exploring how to travel or expand your horizons through new and exciting experiences.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You have strong views especially regarding topics like politics, religion, racial matters or international affairs. Your thoughts are likely to strike a chord with those around you as friends and the wider community are eager to hear what you have to say.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You realise that knowledge can be acquired from books as well as through the richness of different environments. Even so, it’s hard to ignore an increasing need to travel. This is your chance to broaden your world. You will even be open to making sacrifices for this journey.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
The way you present yourself in meetings, tests and interviews sets the tone for the first impression you give in those initial ten seconds. Just as the secret to building friendship lies in being approachable and kind. Sharing commitments with a partner or friend will bring some insightful advice your way.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You’re feeling determined about getting organised and enhancing your well-being. The key area to work on now is your approach towards work. Remember, you aren’t just working for your boss or your company; you’re doing the work for yourself, too.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
The importance of home and family is more apparent to you than ever. Life will present a variety of situations that bring this truth to light. Knowing what you cherish is crucial because this is what guides you to protect your own interests. Discussions in the family will be especially meaningful.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Give yourself permission to enjoy life and have some fun. You might feel guilty when you are not working as you have always believed that you need to earn your leisure time in the Sun. While there’s some truth to that, you also need to recognise how play, creativity and even intimacy can boost your spirits.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
This will be a good week for convincing or persuading anyone about anything. Thanks to your charisma and focused passion, people will be impressed by your words and ideas. If you’re involved in writing, acting or teaching, your words will resonate deeply with others.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You are well aware of the fact that a balanced diet isn’t about having a biscuit in each hand, even if that does sound tempting. For various reasons, you’re on a journey of self-improvement. You’re aiming to shed some pounds, get more active, sort out paperwork, tidy up your workspace and refresh your wardrobe.