Woking Borough Councillor Josh Brown, who represents Byfleet and West Byfleet, has teamed up with residents to launch an Easter egg appeal to help give local, less fortunate children a happier Easter.
The appeal will also support local charities and organisations across the area.
Cllr Brown said: "I am delighted to help support this Easter egg appeal and to help make a child feel special at Easter. We are working with a series of local organisations and also with the family centres team at the council to make sure that the eggs will be going to the right family."
To help support this initiative, residents can buy a chocolate egg and drop it off at Ciccio’s Deli, 17 Station Approach, West Byfleet (KT14 6NF) between 9.30am and 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday.
The appeal will run until Thursday, March 28.