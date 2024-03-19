Sleuth, a Tony Award-winner for Best Play, will play a hotly-anticipated run at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Tuesday 23 to Saturday 27 April.
Anthony Shaffer’s masterpiece, directed by the award-winning Rachel Kavanaugh (The RSC/Chichester Festival Theatre), Sleuth will be taking to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre with Todd Boyce (Coronation Street’s notorious baddie, Stephen Reid) and Neil McDermott (EastEnders, The Royal) set to star.
This dark psychological “thriller about thrillers” makes for an intriguing study of human conflict, jealousy and manipulation. Proving to be far more than a whodunnit, it promises to baffle even the most proficient sleuth!
Sleuth is one of the most notable ever stage thrillers and played for a total of 12 years in both London and New York, winning the Tony Award for Best Play. It also became the inspiration for the hugely successful film starring Laurence Olivier and Michael Caine.
A young man arrives at the impressive home of a famous mystery writer, only to be unwittingly drawn into a tangled web of intrigue and gamesmanship, where nothing is quite as it seems...
For more information and to book tickets, visit yvonne-arnaud.co.uk, or contact the box office on 01483 440000 (Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm).
The performances are: Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30pm with matinees on Thursday and Saturday (2.30pm).
The New Victoria Theatre in Woking also has a reminder of some of the exciting programmes it will present in the coming weeks.
Starring Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street, Strictly Come Dancing) as Blanche, with Danny Hatchard (Eastenders, Our Girl) and Katie Tonkinson (Bat Out of Hell) as the notorious lovers and Sam Ferriday (The Cher Show) as Buck.
Nate Landskroner (Waitress, Heathers) will play the role of Clyde at midweek matinee performances, with Lauren Jones playing the role of Bonnie at Saturday matinees.