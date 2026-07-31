O’Leary hopes his story on stage provides a joyful, silly, entertaining time for families. “It’s a universal message of not giving up,” he says. “Of friendship and respect and not judging a book by its cover.” This is a message he reckons the real Toto would approve of. “Toto loves people,” he says. “She’s very gentle and when my son Kasper cries she’s always the first one there. So yes, I think she’d like it.”