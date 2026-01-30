Brookside and Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney will play Miss Hannigan in the musical Annie at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from November 16 to 21.
Annie is set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, when brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.
Her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, but spiteful Miss Hannigan hatches a plan to spoil Annie's search for her family.
Annie includes the songs It’s The Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.
There are performances every night at 7.30pm, and on November 18 and 21 at 2.30pm. For tickets visit https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.