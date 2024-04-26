TV star Christopher Biggins, Steps singer Faye Tozer and illusionist and puppeteer Richard Cadell with Sooty will lead the cast of Sleeping Beauty at the New Victoria Theatre in December and January.
Biggins, who will play The Spirit of Dreams, is best known to younger people as the winner of the ITV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2007. His career goes back more than 45 years, with roles in the TV classics Porridge, Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads?, and Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em as well as playing Nero in I, Claudius, with Derek Jacobi, John Hurt and Patrick Stewart.
He is also a skilled stage actor, having played The Baker in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar and the Baron in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
Tozer, who will star as the villain Carabosse, was in the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. Alongside being part of the multi-award-winning Steps, she has an extensive theatre career, starring in the one-woman musical Tell Me On A Sunday and Singin’ in the Rain.
Cadell, who will appear as Muddles. has been the presenter of The Sooty Show for more than 20 years, after the puppets were bequeathed to him by Matthew Corbett, who had taken over as presenter from his father Harry. Cadell is regarded as one of Britain’s top illusionists, appearing on stage and television all over the world, and has also worked as a BBC radio DJ and children’s presenter on Sky TV.
Sleeping Beauty is produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer. Michael Harrison, the chief executive said: “I’m delighted to be announcing such a stellar line-up for our production of Sleeping Beauty in Woking this Christmas.
“Biggins is the absolute master of the pantomime genre, Faye is a sensational performer and brings stunning vocals and Richard and Sooty are masters of mischief and illusion – this will be quite the panto spectacular.”
JJ Almond, venue director at The Ambassadors Woking said: “Pantomime often inspires a lifelong love of theatre and it’s an honour to play a part in bringing this joy into people’s lives.
“This is a cast we could only dream of. From Sooty and Sweep’s shenanigans to Faye Tozer’s brilliance and even Mr Panto himself, Christopher Biggins, there’s something for everyone.
“We look forward to welcoming them to Woking this Christmas.”
Sleeping Beauty is set once upon a time in a land far away, when Princess Aurora is given a 21st birthday present by her evil aunt Carabosse. By pricking her finger on an enchanted spinning wheel, she is placed under a cruel curse and forced to sleep for 100 years. Can true love survive and the spell be broken? All will be revealed in a magical panto with music, comedy and special effects.
Sleeping Beauty will open on Friday, December 6 and will run until Sunday, January 5, 2025, with a relaxed performance on January 2.