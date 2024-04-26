Cadell, who will appear as Muddles. has been the presenter of The Sooty Show for more than 20 years, after the puppets were bequeathed to him by Matthew Corbett, who had taken over as presenter from his father Harry. Cadell is regarded as one of Britain’s top illusionists, appearing on stage and television all over the world, and has also worked as a BBC radio DJ and children’s presenter on Sky TV.