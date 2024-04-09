Two “mumpreneurs” are marking five years of pottery painting in St John’s with an anniversary celebration on Friday 19 April.
In 2019, Susan Yeates and Louise Sproxton decided to go into business together to create the Fired Frog pottery cafe, a painting studio where people could relax, have fun and create items to treasure and gift.
They took an empty unit at 3 Hermitage Road and created a beautiful space for people of all ages to enjoy painting. It was not plain sailing: the space had to be renovated and a customer base established, only for the unexpected to hit the business in the shape of the Covid lockdowns.
So Susan and Louise created takeaway baskets, packing everything you need to paint into a basket and making doorstep deliveries. The service became so popular it is still available today; you choose your pottery online and order a basket to collect from the café.
Now Susan and Louise would love to thank all their customers with a free celebration event, including frog-themed free painting and more.
Just pop along to the shop on 19 April any time between 6 and 8pm and they will welcome you with open arms for a party full of free bubbly, activities, a design competition, balloons, free gifts and a chance to celebrate and relax.
The mums have worked hard to create a culture of excellent customer service and ensure the opportunity to paint is open for all to enjoy. They run a weekly adult evening every Thursday when you can take a bottle of bubbly with you.
They also offer workshops for enthusiasts to learn a variety of techniques and skills, run kids’ parties, team-building sessions and have special baby appointments.
“It’s a great experience for generations to enjoy together, and you don’t even need to be artistic,” Susan says. “Everyone can have a go, whatever your level. We have even partnered with local baby groups, various schools, Brownie packs and other local charities to spread the love of pottery ever wider than the shop itself.”