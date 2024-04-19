A professional adaptation of the Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado, is to be performed at St Peter’s Church, Old Woking.
The show, by Opera Anywhere, is set in Ancient Rome in the spirit of the 1885 masterpiece, which used the mask of a country very different from Britain to satirise British institutions, society and politics.
An Opera Anywhere spokesman said: “Familiar characters, including the Lord High Executioner, Koko and Nanki-Poo, compete for the hand of Yum Yum, while trying not to fall foul of the emperor’s displeasure and lose their head.” The Rev Jonathan Thomas, vicar of St Peter’s, said: “The performance is on May 4 at 6pm, at a time to encourage an older audience who don't like being out late and a younger audience whose parents don't want them up too late.
“We hosted them in September for Pirates of Penzance which was well received.”