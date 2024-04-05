QUIZZERS are being challenged to take part in a brainteasing event to raise money for a human rights organisation.
Teams of up to eight are needed for the quiz, which is being organised by members of Woking branch of Amnesty International.
The event is at 8pm on Saturday 20 April at the Maybury Centre in Board School Road, Woking. Entry costs £8 per person, with the profits going to Amnesty.
“If you are up for some friendly competition that helps support the vital work of advocating for prisoners of conscience around the world, then sign up soon,” said one of the organisers, Jennifer Britt. “Don't miss a chance to win exciting prizes while supporting a great cause.”
To enter a team, call Jennifer on 01276 857914, go to Eventbrite and search for Woking Amnesty Quiz Night.