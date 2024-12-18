Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn is extending his debut UK tour of sell-out show British Comedian to take in an appearance at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford on Sunday, 9 February at 2.30pm.
After blowing away the UK and judges alike, Viggo is asking audiences to don their hi-vis vests one more time as he heads back out across the country.
From balloons to clowning, Viggo has captured hearts with his joyful and spirited performances and his upcoming show promises to delight and inspire audiences.
The Norwegian moved to this country with one dream: to be a British comedian. Viggo became the most talked-about new entertainer in the country by winning the sixteenth series of Britain's Got Talent in June 2023 in an explosion of hi-vis jackets, balloons and joyous idiocy.
In 2022, Venn won the New Act of The Year Show in London and was runner-up in the Leicester Square Theatre's New Comedian of the Year.
His solo show Pepito was nominated for Best Comedy at Fringe World in Perth and Brighton Fringe in the UK in 2017.
He trained at French clown school École Philippe Gaulier and for four years he toured in a double act as Zach and Viggo with Zach Zucker (now of raunchy variety show Stamptown). The duo won the Best Comedy Award at the 2016 Brighton Fringe.
Viggo said: “I have been receiving thousands of videos on Instagram from young and old dancing around in hi-vis vests and nothing makes me happier.
“So excited to bring a show full of fun, quirkiness and surprises for everyone. Can’t wait to meet people and go on a highly visible UK tour. I will bring Viggo-vests with me if you forget yours!"
Tickets, at £24, are on sale now and available from https://viggovenn.seetickets.com/tour/viggo-venn.