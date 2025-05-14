Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Your research abilities are outstanding now, so make the most of them. If you're seeking solutions to difficult problems or answers to questions, now is the perfect time to explore thoroughly. A little self-reflection could lead to some enlightening discoveries.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You’re bursting with energy and eager to shout of your accomplishments to the world. You have a strong desire to follow your own path, particularly when it comes to love, romance, sports, and fun. Your desire to get results makes a new project exciting.
Gemini (May22/June21)
You’re keen to experience something new and different. You want to explore new places, visit exotic locations and lose yourself in deep conversations while enjoying a nice glass of wine. People who stand out fascinate you.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Some intense discussions in the workplace will leave you feeling undervalued and taken for granted. Try not to let words of criticism prey on your mind. Turn your attention instead towards nurturing your closest relationships.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
A community project could benefit from your assistance. Your skills and knowledge will make a big difference to this effort. Also, working alongside friends and neighbours who share your interests makes this a fun experience and many new friendships will be made.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Be cautious about how much you reveal to other people, especially those you hardly know. Keep your plans and ambitions to yourself. If you are aiming for a promotion, showing your dedication, strong work ethic and ability to be discreet will increase your chances of success.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You have some inspired ideas on how to package a creative or professional skill effectively. Showcasing your talents will have far-reaching consequences as people in power start looking at you through new and more respectful eyes.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You have a strong urge to connect with others in meaningful ways. Building strong relationships hinges on cooperation. The success of a romantic partnership relies on the depth of understanding between you and your other half.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Decisions made with a close friend or partner will have lasting consequences. That’s why it is important to sit down together to have an open and honest conversation. Sharing your true feelings will ensure you are both comfortable with the likely outcome.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
You have some strong opinions but this may not be the best time to share your views with bosses or important figures. They won’t thank anyone for objecting to their plans and you might be accused of being unrealistic.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You could find yourself in confrontations at home or with loved ones. A tendency to clash with others feels almost automatic, especially when it comes to your parents or an older relative you have never seen eye to eye with.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Even though your intuition is strong and can pick up on what others are thinking or wanting, you need to remind yourself that you can’t help everyone. Remember that your health is important too. This isn’t the best week for tasks that require clear focus as your thoughts will tend to wander.