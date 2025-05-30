Red Sky at Sunrise; Laurie Lee in Words & Music comes to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford next Tuesday (June 10, 7.30pm) for one night only.
The show stars Anton Lesser, Charlie Hamblett and Orchestra of the Swan, whose musical programme weaves around Lee’s writing.
Red Sky at Sunrise follows Lee through his much-loved Cider with Rosie trilogy, with Lesser and Hamblett playing the role of Lee older and younger, along with a rich array of other characters.
Anton Lesser, who has performed the show several times, took part in a question and answer session before Guildford to discuss what appeals to him about the subject.
What do you enjoy about Laurie Lee?
I enjoy a sweet resonance I feel with Laurie Lee’s writing, a kind of recognition of something apparently difficult to access, but which mysteriously becomes available through great storytelling.
What can the audience expect from Red Sky at Sunrise?
To be taken on a journey, which reflects Laurie’s actual travels from rural Gloucestershire to Spain, but also his inner journey from boyhood to maturity – all in the company of great musicians playing sublime music.
What is it like to perform a combination of words and music?
To be asked to read great writing, and to read it aloud is a privilege. To read it aloud supported by magnificent music is something more – a blessing. The words and the music combine, hopefully deepening and enriching the experience.
You can get carried away by the music?
Yes, I’m often so carried away by the musicians that I’m a bit of a liability, sometimes needing a bit of a nod or nudge to come in on cue! I love the musical journey from the Cotswolds to Spain.
You have a great rapport with your co-star, Charlie Hamblett?
He is brilliant – and also very funny, and we have a lot of laughs in rehearsals. We’re a happy ship. We find audiences enjoy the interplay between an older and younger actor. Charlie’s much more of a Young Gun than I am – he’s been in Killing Eve, Missing You – even Ghosts. But I like to think he is learning from me…
You are playing Major Partagaz again in the hugely successful second series of Star Wars Andor. What is it like, being part of Star Wars?
Amazing! I remember walking into Pinewood, then I saw lots of mates, and we were rushing up to each other, going “This is Star Wars – I can’t believe it!” We are all incredibly excited to be part of it.
You are about to perform at Stonehenge?
Thrillingly, yes. We are also touring A Beautiful Thread: Thomas Hardy in Words and Music. The performance is part of Salisbury International Arts Festival, organised by Wiltshire Creative. Our producers, David Hamblett and Judy Reaves, had the inspired idea to suggest Stonehenge as a venue. Famously, Stonehenge is the scene of Tess’ downfall, in Tess of the d’Urbervilles. We are performing right by the Stone Circle. The audience will experience the show through headphones – like a kind of marvellous silent disco.
