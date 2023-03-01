Boomtown Rats and Ocean Colour Scene have been confirmed as the latest headliners, alongside the already-confirmed Jools Holland, at the Weyfest music festival in Tilford this August.
The festival will take place at the Rural Life Living Museum in Tilford from August 18 to 20, with discounted early-bird tickets available now at www.weyfest.co.uk
Other acts include Scouting for Girls, Ward Thomas, Easy Star All-Stars, Kosheen, Freakpower, Tankus the Henge, Sari Schorr, Kevin Davy White and Never the Bride.
Weyfest has run for the past 16 years at the unique Rural Life Living Museum, which is an attraction in itself with a working railway, farm animals and local artefacts from across the centuries.
The festival itself is compact, clean and family-oriented with an eclectic mix of over 60 bands on four stages.
Weyfest prides itself on being the festival for music-lovers who don't do festivals. When you're not listening to music there are a variety of hand-selected independent food traders, real ales to try, plus fine wines and even cocktails to keep you going.
Organisers promise that "everything is always clean, friendly and huge family fun".