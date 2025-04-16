The Fiery Bird will receive a performance from the front-runner of 80s band The Wonder Stuff.
Miles Hunt will perform at the venue on Saturday, May 24 from 7pm to 10.30pm, joined by Woking’s Billy Liberator, who will be playing songs from his new album MidTown.
In the midst of a burgeoning British independent music scene in the mid 1980s, Miles formed The Wonder Stuff. The band went on to score four Top 20 albums and seventeen Top 20 singles, including the number one hit Dizzy with Vic Reeves.
In the mid-1990s, he hosted MTV Europe's 120 Minutes alternative music show and became one of the first DJs on Xfm.
Miles continues to perform internationally both acoustically and as part of the band - it’s his first visit to Woking.