Bonnie & Clyde the Musical is coming to the New Victoria Theatre in late April – and the law-defying double act have already held up Woking town centre to promote the show.
The cast arrived in the town centre in a vintage 1929 Ford Model A Saloon on March 1, in homage to the Great Depression era in the US which the musical is set in.
The vintage car was then displayed for public viewing in front of the theatre and then Woking War Memorial.
Bonnie & Clyde the Musical is hosting its debut tour in the UK after a few preview performances on the West End.
As well as the two leads Katie Tonkinson as Bonnie Parker (Bat Out of Hell) and Danny Hatchard as Clyde Barrow (EastEnders, Our Girl), the show stars the likes of Catherine Tyldesley as Blanche Barrow (Coronation Street and Strictly Come Dancing) and Sam Ferriday as Buck Barrow (Endeavour, Treason).
The story of Bonnie & Clyde is about two American bandits and their gang in the Great Depression era. They were famous for robberies and murders and their crimes captured the attention of the American press.
Bonnie herself wrote poetry such as The Trails End and Suicide Sal.
The musical enhances an already famous story and well-known story with a production that features music by multi-award nominated composer Frank Wildhorn. The cast is excited and ready to put on a show that will draw across a range of emotions such as love, adventure, fun and tragedy.
Katie Tonkinson said: “Bonnie & Clyde has been romanticised and glamourised a lot and this musical makes them real. It really delves into their relationship, how that builds, how their decisions and their relationships affect people close to them and the people around them.”
Former Coronation Street and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Catherine Tyldesley is to make her debut in musical theatre with the Bonnie & Clyde tour.
New Victoria Theatre will host the musical between April 23 and April 27. Tickets (from £13) are available from New Victoria Theatre or online at https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/bonnie-and-clyde/new-victoria-theatre/