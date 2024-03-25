Residents must show accepted photo ID when voting in person at polling stations for the Woking Borough Council and Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner elections on May 2.
Eligible residents must be registered to vote, register at gov.uk/register-to-vote. The deadline for registrations is 11.59pm, Tuesday April 16.
Accepted forms of voter ID include a UK, European Economic Area or Commonwealth passport, drivers’ licence, some concessionary travel passes, such as older person’s bus pass or Oyster 60+ card.
Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) online at voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk or by completing a paper form.
When applying for a Voter Authority Certificate, residents will need their name, address, date of birth and National Insurance number.
Residents should apply using the same name that they used to register to vote and will need to submit a photo with their application.