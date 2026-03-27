An exhibition of ink paintings of old fishing boats by Woking artist Charles Twigg is available to view at Saint Columba’s House, Maybury Hill, Woking (GU22 8AB).
The exhibition is free to view from Mondays to Fridays between 9am-and 4pm, until Wednesday, 3 June.
Charles explained: “I’ve had a love and fascination of the sea and the boats that sail on it since childhood. I learned about the industrial and social history of such industries as fishing while travelling around our coasts.
“When no longer needed, many vessels are abandoned where they were last used, sometimes on wild far flung desolate beaches and estuaries.
“As wood rots, metal rusts and paint flakes, nature’s great recycling plan comes into effect, producing images of superb colour, shape and form. My pictures show this process in all its stages; from usefulness to uselessness.
“My research for this project, visiting many obscure locations, has been exciting and great fun. The people I met tended to be rather insular, but were friendly and willing to offer a cup of tea. Their company was a big part of the enjoyment of this project. They revealed to me where these old vessels lie.”
One of the paintings in the exhibition is of a small coble – a type of northern fishing boat – found deserted on a desolate beach on the Northumbrian coast. He said it was just one of many magical afternoons he enjoyed during his project.
Charles added: “All are welcome to view the artworks. However, as Saint Columba’s is a conference and retreat centre occasionally hosting sensitive events, I recommend you call the reception desk on 01483 766498 before visiting to avoid a wasted journey.”
Charles can be contacted on 0771 942 7962 or 01483 727834, or by email: [email protected]. He shows some of his artwork on his blog site: http://theartofcharlestwigg.blogspot.com
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