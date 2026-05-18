Busy Bees Nursery, based at Dorna House on Guildford Road, achieved an “Expected Standard” rating across all areas following its latest inspection.
Inspectors highlighted the nursery’s strong focus on children’s wellbeing and safety, describing it as a “welcoming and inclusive environment” where children “develop a sense of belonging”.
Staff were commended for modelling positive behaviour and encouraging children to share, show kindness and support one another.
The report also praised the nursery’s key person partnerships, noting that children settle quickly thanks to “gentle encouragement”, positive interactions and routines closely aligned with those at home.
Ofsted recognised the nursery’s close work with parents, including support with sleeping, weaning and toilet training to help children’s emotional wellbeing and development.
Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities were also found to be well supported, with inspectors saying staff make “necessary adaptions to routines, activities and their interactions” to ensure all children benefit from learning experiences.
Mihaela Kotzai, centre director at Busy Bees West End, said the inspection outcome reflected the team’s dedication and strong relationships with families.
She said: “Creating a welcoming and inclusive environment is at the heart of our nursery, ensuring every child feels valued.
“Our unique key person partnership supports children from the moment they join us until they go to school, helping them grow in confidence and independence. I am so proud of our team and can’t wait to build on our success.”
The nursery’s Bee Curious curriculum was also praised for offering purposeful and “playful activities” across all areas of learning.
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