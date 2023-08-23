All Hallows Catholic School has celebrated the best set of A-level results in its college’s ten-year history.
Forty per cent of students’ grades at the Farnham-based school's sixth form college were marked A*-A and 72 per cent were A*-B.
No fewer than 18 students achieved all A or A* A-level grades, or Distinction or Distinction* in equivalent BTEC courses, in all their subjects.
Of particular note are Malcolm Barclay, Sarah Bradley, Ed Hinchliff, Joseph Kay and Edwin Watson, who will be taking up offers of places at either Oxford or Cambridge universities.
In addition, Yasmin Galang and Abbie Ponsonby are heading off to study medicine at Cardiff and Keele universities, Zara Greener to study veterinary science at Surrey, and Malena Hathaway to study neuroscience at Exeter.
More than 80 per cent of All Hallows students will be continuing with higher education, with all others either taking up apprenticeships, entering employment or taking a gap year.
Head of college Melody Esho said: “We are so proud of the achievements of all of our Year 13 students.
“These results are testament to the impressive hard work, commitment and perseverance we have witnessed them demonstrate throughout their time with us.
“They are a fantastic group of young people, and we wish them all the best in their lives beyond All Hallows.
“On their behalf, I’d also like to thank their head of year, Mrs Fitzpatrick, and all of the pastoral, academic and support staff who have supported them through their journey.”
Headteacher Mark Baines said: “The All Hallows Family are incredibly proud of the success of our Year 13 students and we thank them for their contributions to the thriving school community.
“My thanks go to the committed and excellent staff who have taught them, and to the parents and carers whose love and support has supported their child and the school throughout their studies. We wish them every success and happiness as they take their next steps.”