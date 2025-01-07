South Farnham School has once again claimed the top spot as the best-performing primary school in Surrey, according to the latest data from the Department for Education.
The achievement marks another milestone for the South Farnham Educational Trust, which celebrates the success of four of its schools ranking among the top 25 in the county.
In addition to South Farnham’s impressive first-place finish, The Raleigh School secured second place, while Great Bookham School, which joined the Trust in July 2022, placed ninth. Highfield South Farnham also made a strong showing, ranking 24th in Surrey.
The rankings are based on Key Stage 2 test results in reading, writing, and maths, where South Farnham School excelled not only locally but also on the national stage. On a national level, South Farnham ranked 35th out of 20,940 schools for the expected standard and an impressive 7th for higher standards, solidifying its reputation as a leader in primary education.
A spokesperson for the trust said: “These results reflect the unwavering dedication and collaborative efforts of our pupils and staff across all our schools.
“At South Farnham Educational Trust, we are committed to achieving excellence, not only in academic performance but in providing a rich curriculum that nurtures creativity and character. From performing arts to sports and music, we ensure every child thrives.”
The results come as a testament to the trust’s dedication to fostering an environment of academic excellence, well-rounded development, and community engagement across all its schools.