Students from two Surrey schools have been given a fun lesson in the importance and application of measurement science.
Andrew Hanson MBE delivered a Special Science Show at Abbey School that packed 75 explosive minutes of marvel and wonder.
Pupils from the host school in Farnham and The Park, Woking, gawped as liquid nitrogen made balloons deflate, Pringles tube explode and flowers shatter into millions of pieces.
Atoms, particles, chain reactions and more were explored in a roadshow organised by the UK’s National Measurement Institute, NPL, to demonstrate the wonders of measurement science.
Andrew – who has delivered more than 4,000 shows – also left students scratching their heads with baffling facts, like the device he’s built to measure the shininess of cats.