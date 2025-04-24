Parents of children with special educational needs who were left with little choice but to use private educational psychologists may be due money back from Surrey County Council.
So far 27 families have been reimbursed for having to go private between the 2023 summer term and May 2024 due to a lack of qualified professionals able to create educational care plans.
This has resulted in £26,475 being returned to families – although it has not been a straightforward process for some parents.
The figures emerged following a recently published complaint against Surrey County Council.
The local government and social care ombudsman upheld that the authority refused to reimburse a mother who used a private educational psychologist in support of her son’s education health and care (EHC) needs assessment.
The ombudsman also upheld the council delayed making payments for her son’s tutor and that its communications were poor.
The ombudsman upheld further complaints about delays at Surrey County Council in completing needs assessments due to the national shortage of educational psychologists – but that it has since been satisfied with the steps being taken to resolve the issue.
Between the 2023 summer term and May 2024 Surrey County Council said it temporarily agreed to reimburse private reports due to its backlog.
The ombudsman said: “If we were to investigate this complaint it is likely that we would find fault.
“This is because the council accepted that a report from an educational psychologist was required and used the one obtained by Miss X.
“Therefore, it should have reimbursed her for the full costs. Also, when responding to Miss X’s complaint, the council accepted there were delays making payments to (the child’s) tutors.
“Whilst the council did apologise, this is likely to have caused Miss X distress in the form of uncertainty that wasn’t remedied.
“I therefore asked the council to write to Miss X within one month to apologise and to make a payment to her for the full cost of the educational psychologist assessment she obtained and to offer a payment of £100 to remedy the distress its delayed payments to tutors caused her.
“To its credit, the council agreed.”
Councillor Clare Curran, cabinet member for children, families and lifelong learning, said she was not able to comment on any individual children specifically, but the council accepted the findings from the ombudsman report and apologised to the family affected for any distress caused.
A spokesperson for the council added: “Where we used the private EP report as the sole advice during that time at the parent/carer’s request we would cover the cost.
“However, if we did not use it as the sole advice then we would not reimburse.”
They added that authority was now operating at over 90 per cent “timeliness” and able to meet demand.
Surrey’s SEND provision has been described by some parents as being in a state of “crisis.”
County council leader Tim Oliver previously apologised to the families where provision wasn’t sufficient, and said the council was working to ensure children got the necessary support.