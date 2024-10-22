An EastEnders star has taken part in a Woking charity’s annual fundraising event.
Actress Harriet Thorpe, known as landlady Elaine Peacock in the popular show, swapped the Queen Vic bar for an oversized pink bra to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
As ambassador for breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, Harriet takes part in the charity’s iconic MoonWalk London overnight fundraising event every year.
Posing with the massive pink bra, the actress called on women and men across the country to make a difference for people with breast and other cancers, by signing up for next year’s MoonWalk.
Harriet said: “I loved donning this rather huge and absolutely fabulous pink bra to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to support the wonderful breast cancer charity Walk the Walk!
“As the charity’s ambassador, I’ve now taken part in their iconic fundraising event, The MoonWalk London, 21 times with my Harriet’s Big Tits Team - I just love the beauty and simplicity of walking a half or full marathon overnight for such an amazing cause.
“Make a difference this BCAM and sign up now for next year’s MoonWalk on Saturday 17th May – and like me, start making walking a habit!”
MoonWalks are events that take place in London, Scotland and Iceland. Walkers taking part in these events wear the charity’s statement decorated bras or brightly coloured bra t-shirts.
Raising awareness, as well as funds for cancer prevention and research, and for the emotional and physical care of those living with cancer. Walk the Walk has raised in excess of £142 million to date.
MoonWalk London 2025 will be on Saturday, May 17 and will start and finish at Clapham Common. People can sign up now for the Half Moon LIVE (15.1 miles) or Full Moon LIVE (26.2 miles) at www.walkthewalk.org.