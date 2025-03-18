Horsell Bowling Club will host an open day on Saturday, 26 April, an ideal opportunity to discover the joys of this timeless sport. Just come along and give it a try anytime between 9.45am and 1pm.
Club president Shara Reedman said: “We extend a warm invitation to everyone, whether you’re a seasoned bowler or a curious novice.
“The highlight of these special days is the chance to try bowls for free. Our team of experienced coaches will be on hand to provide free tuition, ensuring expert care for your first steps into the world of bowls. All equipment is provided, just wear flat shoes or trainers.
“Ours is a friendly club, and we offer an active social side during winter, including weekly table tennis, whist, knit & natter as well as occasional coffee mornings, quiz nights and one of the best brunches in town.
“This winter we have started playing short mat bowls in our well-equipped clubhouse with up to ten sessions a week available for our members.
“We play outdoors on our well-prepared green from April to September. Throughout the year we have friendly games both home and away against other Surrey bowling clubs, as well as leagues, charity matches and knockout games. We also hold our own internal competitions.
“Friday nights are club nights for all our members, new and not so new. The club night finishes with a light supper and drinks from the bar.
“We have bowls tours both home and abroad on which we play against local clubs.
“This year our club captain, Joy Leach, has organised a long weekend in Worcester at the end of May, and in October club member Pam Lawrence, who last year was Surrey Ladies president, has organised our biannual week-long tour to the Algarve in Portugal.”