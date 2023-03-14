BELIEVE it or not, it’s 20 years since hit TV show Da Bungalow hit our screens, fronted by comedy duo Dick and Dom.
Now the quadruple Bafta award winners are back with a UK tour, which brings them to Woking’s New Victoria Theatre on Saturday (18 March).
The show is set to excite Bungalow Heads young and old, who spent Saturday mornings glued to the TV watching Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood command the chaos.
The interactive live show promises to bring back the spirit of Da Bungalow with their family friendly anarchic content as it was in the original series.
What’s more, the duo will also be giving audience members the chance to win part of, some of, or almost all the price of their ticket.