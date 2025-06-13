North West Surrey residents now have full access to an innovative, state-of-the-art healthcare facility with the opening of the extension to Woking Community Hospital.
The new centre is located within the grounds of Woking Community Hospital following significant refurbishment of parts of the site. The centre promises to provide quicker, more accessible diagnostic services for the community, supporting faster diagnoses and better treatment outcomes for patients.
The Woking Community Diagnostic Centre is part of the wider NHS initiative to expand access to diagnostic testing, reduce waiting times and alleviate pressures on local hospitals.
The centre is operated by Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, in collaboration with North West Surrey Integrated Care Services (NICS), CSH Surrey, Alliance Medical Ltd, Skin Analytics, and partners operating out of Woking Community Hospital.
The centre was supported by generous donations from Rotary Clubs of Woking, The Friends of Woking Community Hospital, HeartBeat Support Woking and the Ashford and St Peter’s Hospital Charity.
A range of diagnostic services will be offered, from simple blood tests and hearing tests through to the latest imaging technology, allowing patients to be diagnosed locally in a comfortable and convenient environment.
Louise Stead, group chief executive said: “We are excited to open the doors to the Woking Community Diagnostic Centre, a key part of our commitment to improving healthcare accessibility for local residents.
“By bringing essential services closer to home, we aim to enhance the patient experience, lessen the need for travel, and reduce strain on larger hospital facilities.”
Key features of the diagnostic centre include advanced diagnostic technologies including MRI, CT, X-ray imaging and expanded ultrasound capacity; highly trained healthcare professionals providing expert analysis and interpretation; reduced waiting times for diagnostic appointments; and convenient local access.
The centre will be open seven days a week. Patients will be referred to the centre by their GP or specialist.
