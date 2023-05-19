TEN fire crews worked through the night and are still dealing with the fire at the Access self-storage building in Oyster Lane, fighting the blaze from outside because of the risk on walls collapsing.
A spokesman for Access said this afternoon: “All normal services at this site are suspended. Emergency services are still in attendance dealing with the incident.
“We must ask that the public do not attend the site, as the remaining structure will be dangerous. At present, we do not know when, if at all, it will be possible for customers to gain access.
“However, we can report that no casualties have been reported to us by the fire and rescue services.
“At the moment, the cause of the fire is not known, and investigations have begun into the matter.”
Customers seeking information about possessions that were stored in the warehouse are asked to email [email protected].
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service has posted photographs of its crews pumping thousands of gallons of water into the building, as huge columns of black smoke rise from the blaze.
The service has asked people not to go through the cordons that are in place either side of the warehouse. It advises residents in the area to continue to keep doors and windows closed, to keep any harmful fumes out of their homes.
A spokesman said that appliances were expected to remain at the incident at least for the rest of today.
Oyster Lane is closed between Abbot Close and Chertsey Road at Brooklands. Several businesses in that part of the road are unable to operate, including the Jet petrol station next to the warehouse.