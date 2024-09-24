The Crest Business Awards programme, Surrey’s only green business awards, is to close. It has supported sustainable business practices in the region since 2020.
The awards, run in association with the University of Surrey, were designed to celebrate and promote environmental sustainability among Surrey-based businesses.
Co-directors Carol Miller and Terry Tidbury have led a range of initiatives, including awards events, seminars, and the Green Exhibition. In 2024, due to the impact of economic pressures, Crest turned its focus on raising funds for its named charity, Surrey Wildlife Trust, organising a successful charity golf day that raised £4,000.
Carol said: “Our charity golf day, led by Terry, at West Surrey Golf Club was a tremendous success and we greatly appreciated the contribution to the day by international explorer and renowned environmentalist, Nick Hollis.”
Despite positive feedback, the directors have decided to close Crest because of personal commitments and the growing demands of running the awards.
Acknowledging the strong support from the community and the ongoing relevance of Crest’s mission, particularly in collaboration with the Institute for Sustainability at the University of Surrey, Terry added: “We have received numerous requests to continue running the Crest Business Awards programme, as well as holding another golf day. It’s incredibly rewarding because we believe Crest continues to have relevance.
“We take pride in what we have achieved with the institute to promote and enhance business sustainability for the environment and community.”
Nathalie Hinds, director of operations for the institute, said: “We want to thank Carol and Terry for all the Crest Awards and all the work achieved to showcase sustainability best practice in the Surrey region.
“The awards were a fantastic platform for networking, learning and celebrating remarkable organisations which embrace purpose-driven practices and take accountability for sustainable development.”
The awards were initially introduced by Carol during her work with the Woking News & Mail, where she developed the idea based on community interest in sustainability. With support from the University of Surrey and Surrey County Council, Crest grew into a county-wide initiative.
The not-for-profit organisation, which has always been free to enter, relied on sponsorship and media coverage.
Carol said: “We soon realised the widespread appetite for the initiative, growing it beyond the initial West Surrey framework to a Surrey-wide showcase for green business. With the inauguration of the Institute for Sustainability, which is a hub for all environment and sustainable work at the university, that support has increased.”
However, though Terry and Carol remain committed to the work of the awards, the ongoing business environment, in addition to increased personal commitments, they felt it necessary to stand down.
In a final message to their supporters on the Crest website, they said: “We would like to express heartfelt thanks to all who have supported us from inception – especially the teams at the Institute for Sustainability and Centre for Environment and Sustainability, our sponsors, Surrey Chambers of Commerce and of course all our entrants who have helped make this a fantastic and memorable journey. We wish you all the best of luck continuing your ventures.”