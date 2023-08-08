A VIOLENT thief is to be sentenced after confessing to a shoplifting spree last year.
Bradley Hughes, 32, of Robertson Court in Woking, appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on July 21 to answer two counts of theft and one of common assault.
Hughes has pleaded guilty to all three offences, which took place on September 29, 2022, in Godalming.
He admitted stealing outdoor lighting equipment worth more than £1,000 from Homebase, food worth almost £100 from a Co-op, and assaulting a man “by beating”.
Hughes was remanded on unconditional bail to next appear at the same court on September 12.