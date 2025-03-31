A 51-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stabbing an acquaintance in a pub last year.
Following a five-day trial, John Jones, of Ash, was convicted at Guildford Crown Court on Friday, March 28, of causing grievous bodily harm and possessing a bladed weapon.
The investigation began when police were called to the Admiral Pub in Ash on the evening of May 1, 2024, following reports of a man being stabbed during an altercation.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the man had sustained slash wounds to his face and he was subsequently taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.
Due to several eyewitnesses and CCTV footage of the incident, Jones was quickly identified as the suspect. Although he initially tried to evade police by fleeing the scene after the stabbings, armed officers and the police helicopter quickly located him hiding in a nearby garden.
During his interviews with police, Jones repeatedly denied being at the pub or stabbing anyone, despite there being clear CCTV evidence.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Arthur Hyatt said: “Jones and his victim were known to each other and after a previous disagreement, he escalated to serious and unnecessary violence.
“The injuries the victim sustained could easily have been significantly worse or even fatal.
“We are pleased with the court result, and he will now spend ten years in prison where he won’t be able to cause harm.”