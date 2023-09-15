Three people have been charged with the murder of ten-year-old Sara Sharif, whose body was found at her home address in Woking on August 10.
Surrey Police announced in the early hours of Friday morning the Crown Prosecution Service had authorised charges against Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41, Urfan’s partner, Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28, all of Hammond Road, Woking.
They have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
The trio were arrested on Wednesday evening (September 13) at Gatwick Airport as they disembarked a flight from Dubai.
All three have been remanded in custody to appear at Guildford Magistrate’s Court later today (Friday).
Sara’s mother has been informed of this latest development and is being supported by specialist officers, say police.