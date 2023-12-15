A woman accused of the attempted murder of a man in Old Woking in August has appeared in court.
Alicia Moyse, 41, of High Street, Old Woking, is also charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
She denied both counts in a previous court hearing on October 20, and appeared at Guildford Crown Court on December 1 for a case management hearing.
It comes after armed police responded to an incident in Old Woking on August 5 and arrested Moyse on suspicion of attempted murder.
She has been remanded in custody to next appear at the same court on Thursday (December 21).